Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.