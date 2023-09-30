Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
NYSE BTI opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $42.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
