O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 5,999 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

