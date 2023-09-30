JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 233.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,675,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.