Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 493 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after buying an additional 519,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $377.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $333.66 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

