Csenge Advisory Group Buys 185 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $307.11 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

