Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,687 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

