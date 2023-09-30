Decred 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $680,211.59 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Decred has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and approximately $680,211.59 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $13.71 or 0.00050746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00174418 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003756 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,529,291 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

