Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Declines By 20.0%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ATEX Resources stock remained flat at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. ATEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

