Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Declines By 20.0%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
ATEX Resources stock remained flat at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. ATEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
About ATEX Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.