Kercheville Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enovix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 3,568,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

