Kercheville Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enovix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ENVX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 3,568,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.51.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
