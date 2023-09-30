Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 2.6 %

Shopify stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,705,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,447. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.37.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

