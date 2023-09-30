Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 8,300 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,562,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 655.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.