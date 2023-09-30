Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,856,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

