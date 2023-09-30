Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.8% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.30. 11,279,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,667. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.