Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,155,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

