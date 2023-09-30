Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Hess comprises 2.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.