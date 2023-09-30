Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.62. 34,935,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,788. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.90. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

