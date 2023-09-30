Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 15,136,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,238,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

