Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

