SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $42.54. 869,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,119. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

