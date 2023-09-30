Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,868.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 126,856 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,764,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,630. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

