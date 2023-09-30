Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

BLK stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $646.49. The company had a trading volume of 539,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,876. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $692.93 and a 200 day moving average of $680.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

