Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 233 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after buying an additional 395,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.77. The company had a trading volume of 168,260 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.85. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

