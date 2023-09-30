HF Advisory Group LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IYF traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,525. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

