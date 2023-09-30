HF Advisory Group LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JSML traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 13,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,061. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.