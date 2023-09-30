HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 27,675 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

