1,990 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.45. 856,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,818. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average of $190.43.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.