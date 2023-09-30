HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 13.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.5% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

