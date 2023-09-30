HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 149 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

KCE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

