HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 159,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $914.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

