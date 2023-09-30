Successful Portfolios LLC Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $104.36 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

