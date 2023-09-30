ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,091 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

