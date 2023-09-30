DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $87.63 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.