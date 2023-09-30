ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 615 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

