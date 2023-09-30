Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

