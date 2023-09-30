Planning Center Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

