DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 51,194 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $80,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,647,015.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 961,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,121,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

