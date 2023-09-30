AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in AbbVie by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 236,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,473 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

