Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

