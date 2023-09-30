Sabal Trust CO Has $31.83 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,473 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.2% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.