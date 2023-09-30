Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,643,000 after purchasing an additional 534,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,857,000 after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,919 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.4 %

ACGL opened at $79.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

