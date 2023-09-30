Matrix Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

