AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

