TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.