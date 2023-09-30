Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGX stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.