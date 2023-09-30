ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $49,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,580,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ESAB by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ESAB by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

ESAB Trading Down 0.9 %

ESAB stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $74.15.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

