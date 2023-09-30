Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 769.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,616 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $55,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $182.67 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average of $175.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

