DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $120,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $395.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

