Bailard Inc. Buys 3,801 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $536.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.65 and a 200 day moving average of $454.14. The firm has a market cap of $509.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.