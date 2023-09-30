L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $174.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.14 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

