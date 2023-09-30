Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $830.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $862.41 and a 200 day moving average of $776.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

